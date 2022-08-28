Challenge Madras HC verdict on appointment of archakas: Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the recent verdict of the Madras High Court that barred the appointment of priests from all castes in temples that function in accordance with the Agamas, the Tamil Nadu Association of Trained Archakas on Saturday urged the State government to challenge this verdict before the Supreme Court and enact a fresh legislation to ensure the appointment of all-caste archakas in all temples, including those following Agamas.

Talking to TNIE, V Ranganathan, president of the association, said TN government should seek legal advice on this matter akin to how it did for excluding the State from NEET. “If the Governor fails to clear the new legislation, it would be taken to the people’s court so that it would prove that the BJP is against the majority of Hindus regarding the appointment of priests and in establishing equality in temples.”

Ranganathan said office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Association for Trained Archakas would meet soon to take a decision on challenging the recent verdict of the high court. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin had removed the ‘untouchability of sanctum sanctorum of temples’ on August 14, 2021, by appointing 57 priests from all castes. But now, the HC gave a verdict thwarting that move. Ranganathan said the HC ignored the Supreme Court verdict regarding the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple issue in 2015 and another verdict of the SC in 2002, which upheld that all Hindus who have necessary educational qualifications can become priests.

He said Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram should have engaged senior advocates to put forth the history behind the appointment of all-caste priests. But it seemed the AG also argued in favour of the demands of Sivacharyas. This attitude of AG was shocking and the HR&CE minister was yet to comment on this “lapse,” Ranganathan said.

