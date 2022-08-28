Home States Tamil Nadu

Count goes up as eight more Lankan refugees arrive on TN shores

They were rescued by the Marine police and coastal security officials and shifted to Mandapam refugee camp.

Published: 28th August 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police give water to refugees at Dhanushkodi | Express

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Eight more Sri Lankan refugees, including five children, arrived in Dhanushkodi on Saturday, taking the total number of exiles who arrived in Tamil Nadu in August to 28. With this, the total number of refugees who arrived in India after the onset of the economic crisis in the island nation has gone up to 157.

According to sources, the eight Lankan Tamils consisting of two families and another 65-year-old woman were dropped on the first sandbar near Dhanushkodi in the wee hours of Saturday on a small ferry. They were rescued by the Marine police and coastal security officials and shifted to Mandapam refugee camp.

Marine police officials identified the refugees as R Sasikumar (40) and his children Mohith (7) and Subiksha (9) of Talaimannar; V Jeyanthi (30) and her children Iniya (10), Hariharan (7) and Dhanusan (4) of Jaffna; and D Indhimathi (65) of Talaimannar. Sasikumar said, “Though the government has changed in Sri Lanka, inflation and unemployment are still high.”

They were ferried from Mannar, say police

Sasikumar added, “As a daily-wage worker I could not make enough money to feed my children. I paid one lakh Sri Lankan rupees for the boat ride to India.” Marine police said the eight were ferried from Mannar. As the refugees were all dehydrated, marine police officials provided them with water and food at the sandbar itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan refugees Tamil Nadu
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp