Madras HC directs TN govt to pay Rs 24.6 lakh solatium to family of electrocution victims

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to pay Rs 24.6 lakh compensation to the family of a father-son duo who died due to electrocution in Tirunelveli in 2012, within three months. Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by the family of the deceased- Esakki (47) and Esakki Muthu (18)- in 2013.

According to the petition, the duo attempted to save Esakki's elder son Manimuthu, who had accidentally touched the fence on which a live electric wire had fallen, when they were on their way to their agricultural field in October 2012. Though Manimuthu was saved, Esakki and Muthu suffered severe shock and died. Alleging that the incident happened due to the negligence of the electricity board authorities, Manimuthu filed the petition.

The authorities filed a counter affidavit claiming that the electric lines were maintained properly every month and the wire got snapped only due to heavy rain and thunder. However, the judge concluded that the sole reason for the incident was improper maintenance and negligence on part of the authorities.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to pay Rs 24.6 lakh compensation to the family of a father-son duo who died due to electrocution in Tirunelveli in 2012, within three months. Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by the family of the deceased- Esakki (47) and Esakki Muthu (18)- in 2013. According to the petition, the duo attempted to save Esakki's elder son Manimuthu, who had accidentally touched the fence on which a live electric wire had fallen, when they were on their way to their agricultural field in October 2012. Though Manimuthu was saved, Esakki and Muthu suffered severe shock and died. Alleging that the incident happened due to the negligence of the electricity board authorities, Manimuthu filed the petition. The authorities filed a counter affidavit claiming that the electric lines were maintained properly every month and the wire got snapped only due to heavy rain and thunder. However, the judge concluded that the sole reason for the incident was improper maintenance and negligence on part of the authorities.