Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs TN govt to pay Rs 24.6 lakh solatium to family of electrocution victims

However, the judge concluded that the sole reason for the incident was improper maintenance and negligence on part of the authorities.

Published: 28th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to pay Rs 24.6 lakh compensation to the family of a father-son duo who died due to electrocution in Tirunelveli in 2012, within three months. Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by the family of the deceased- Esakki (47) and Esakki Muthu (18)- in 2013.

According to the petition, the duo attempted to save Esakki's elder son Manimuthu, who had accidentally touched the fence on which a live electric wire had fallen, when they were on their way to their agricultural field in October 2012. Though Manimuthu was saved, Esakki and Muthu suffered severe shock and died. Alleging that the incident happened due to the negligence of the electricity board authorities, Manimuthu filed the petition.

The authorities filed a counter affidavit claiming that the electric lines were maintained properly every month and the wire got snapped only due to heavy rain and thunder. However, the judge concluded that the sole reason for the incident was improper maintenance and negligence on part of the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp