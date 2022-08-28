Stalin inaugurates hospital buildings worth Rs 195 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated health department buildings constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 194.65 crore. He also handed over medical equipment and gave appointment orders to 236 persons on the day.

Among the equipment inaugurated is a Telecobalt machine worth Rs 1.77 crore at the Arignar Anna Cancer Hospital in Kancheepuram. A laboratory for testing Acute Encephalitis, built at a cost of Rs 5.73 crore, at the King Institute and 18 elevators at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at a cost of Rs 7.75 crore, were also inaugurated.

A building constructed at a cost of Rs 65.60 crore at the Government Eye Hospital in Chennai, on the occasion of the hospital’s 200th year, was also thrown open. As the existing building lacks space to accommodate many patients, a new six-storeyed apartment building has also been constructed. This building with 150 beds has special eye treatment rooms including outpatient, emergency, eye care, cataract care and retinal care.

Apart from this, a building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore at the Krishnagiri Hospital and a maternity and child welfare building constructed at a cost of Rs 10.5 lakh at the Hosur Government Hospital in Theni district were also inaugurated on the day.

Additionally, battery cars and ventilators worth Rs 15 crore were provided to 74 special infant care units to reduce premature births.Meanwhile, seven more government hospitals received RT-PCR laboratories installed at a total cost of Rs 9.45 crore.

