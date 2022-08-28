Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin inaugurates hospital buildings worth Rs 195 crore

As the existing building lacks space to accommodate many patients, a new six-storeyed apartment building has also been constructed.

Published: 28th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin after inaugurating a new building at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated health department buildings constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 194.65 crore. He also handed over medical equipment and gave appointment orders to 236 persons on the day.

Among the equipment inaugurated is a Telecobalt machine worth Rs 1.77 crore at the Arignar  Anna Cancer Hospital in Kancheepuram. A laboratory for testing Acute Encephalitis, built at a cost of Rs 5.73 crore, at the King Institute and 18 elevators at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at a cost of Rs 7.75 crore, were also inaugurated.

A building constructed at a cost of Rs 65.60 crore at the Government Eye Hospital in Chennai, on the occasion of the hospital’s 200th year, was also thrown open. As the existing building lacks space to accommodate many patients, a new six-storeyed apartment building has also been constructed. This building with 150 beds has special eye treatment rooms including outpatient, emergency, eye care, cataract care and retinal care.

Apart from this, a building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore at the Krishnagiri Hospital and a maternity and child welfare building constructed at a cost of Rs 10.5 lakh at the Hosur Government Hospital in Theni district were also inaugurated on the day.

Additionally, battery cars and ventilators worth Rs 15 crore were provided to 74 special infant care units to reduce premature births.Meanwhile, seven more government hospitals received RT-PCR laboratories installed at a total cost of Rs 9.45 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp