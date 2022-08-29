Eight months on, damaged Ranjankudi Fort wall awaits official attention

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Landslides caused by the heavy rains that lashed across the State last year resulted in a portion of the wall on the southeast side of Ranjankudi Fort, Perambalur, collapsing and sustaining damages.

Eight months on, the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are yet to take a decision on rebuilding the collapsed portion, residents alleged, adding that the current spell of rains in the district is likely to worsen the damages incurred.

The historic, 17th-century fort, located in the village of Ranjankudi near Mangalamedu, is about 1 km away from Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway. One of the most prominent tourist spots in the district, the fort is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. With one portion of the wall remaining damaged, tourists have been hesitant to visit the fort, residents said, adding that the authorities have been neglecting their long-pending demands for basic facilities, including drinking water and restrooms, too.

Beautification works, however, were carried out in the fort over the past few years, they added. Speaking to TNIE, V Srinivasan, a resident of Ranjankudi, said, "Last year's heavy rains led to the upper portion of the wall collapsing. It is an uninspiring sight for the tourists who come here to witness the fort's grandeur. Though we requested the authorities to rebuild it, no action has been taken so far.

Due to this, the damage has worsened, with more stones falling off from the upper portion. LED lights were put up at the historic fort as part of this year's Independence Day celebrations. The administration should take steps needed for its protection as well. In addition, invasive trees like Seemai Karuvelam, which grow around the fort premises, should be removed as well." A Hasim, a retired guard of the fort who resides close to the fort, said,

"The wall of a historic fort has incurred damage. I do not know whether the authorities are making any effort to renovate it or not. Lacking proper maintenance, protection and monitoring, the structure is deteriorating every year, and the rainy season will only worsen the situation. So the government should take the steps needed."

Last year, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran visited the fort after the wall collapse incident. "Last year, I sent a report to the Director of the Archaeological Department, requesting him to commence renovation works at the earliest. Funds were accordingly allocated too. However, I will look into the matter."

