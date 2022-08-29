Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight months on, damaged Ranjankudi Fort wall awaits official attention

The historic, 17th-century fort, located in the village of Ranjankudi near Mangalamedu, is about 1 km away from Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.

Published: 29th August 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

More stones were spotted falling off from the collapsed portion of the historic fort's damaged wall | Express

More stones were spotted falling off from the collapsed portion of the historic fort's damaged wall | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Landslides caused by the heavy rains that lashed across the State last year resulted in a portion of the wall on the southeast side of Ranjankudi Fort, Perambalur, collapsing and sustaining damages.

Eight months on, the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are yet to take a decision on rebuilding the collapsed portion, residents alleged, adding that the current spell of rains in the district is likely to worsen the damages incurred.

The historic, 17th-century fort, located in the village of Ranjankudi near Mangalamedu, is about 1 km away from Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway. One of the most prominent tourist spots in the district, the fort is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. With one portion of the wall remaining damaged, tourists have been hesitant to visit the fort, residents said, adding that the authorities have been neglecting their long-pending demands for basic facilities, including drinking water and restrooms, too.

Beautification works, however, were carried out in the fort over the past few years, they added. Speaking to TNIE, V Srinivasan, a resident of Ranjankudi, said, "Last year's heavy rains led to the upper portion of the wall collapsing. It is an uninspiring sight for the tourists who come here to witness the fort's grandeur. Though we requested the authorities to rebuild it, no action has been taken so far.

Due to this, the damage has worsened, with more stones falling off from the upper portion. LED lights were put up at the historic fort as part of this year's Independence Day celebrations. The administration should take steps needed for its protection as well. In addition, invasive trees like Seemai Karuvelam, which grow around the fort premises, should be removed as well." A Hasim, a retired guard of the fort who resides close to the fort, said,

"The wall of a historic fort has incurred damage. I do not know whether the authorities are making any effort to renovate it or not. Lacking proper maintenance, protection and monitoring, the structure is deteriorating every year, and the rainy season will only worsen the situation. So the government should take the steps needed."

Last year, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran visited the fort after the wall collapse incident. "Last year, I sent a report to the Director of the Archaeological Department, requesting him to commence renovation works at the earliest. Funds were accordingly allocated too. However, I will look into the matter."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjankudi Fort Perambalur Archaeological Survey of India M Prabhakaran
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp