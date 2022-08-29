 Include us in AAP: Periyanaickenpalayam farmers urge State govt

Home States Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE:  Farmers from Periyanaickenpalayam urged the State government to include water bodies in the block under Phase 2 of the Avinashi - Athikadavu groundwater recharge project (AAP), as being on the leeward side of the Western Ghats, the area receives less rainfall.

G Vijaya Ganapathi, a farmer from Naickenpalayam, said, "Currently, the depth for borewell in the area is more than 1,000 feet due to it being a rain shadow area. Farmers from the block are forced to cultivate only in parts of their lands due to lack of water. As many as 15 small tanks and check dams at Perinaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Idikarai and Kovanur have been empty for many years."

"We sent a memorandum to the CM and other officials to include the water bodies in the first phase of the scheme, but it was not done and water bodies till Karamadai were included. If the pipeline is laid for 20 km from Karamadai to Perinaickenpalayam block, around 15 km area in the block will get water," he added.

K Rangasamy, a farmer from Kovanur said, “Due to less rainfall, I cannot irrigate four out of my six acres of land. Four tanks in our village don’t have water for a long time now. If the project is extended to the block at least in the second phase, we can get water for irrigation.”

When contacted, a senior official from the Water Resource Organization of PWD, “As it was the policy decision, we have forwarded their requisition to the government.”

