India Post's financial services record high growth; 12.25 lakh savings accounts opened in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The financial services offered by India Post, including various schemes and initiatives, are recording exponential growth in central Tamil Nadu and several people, especially from rural areas, are opting for the banking services offered by the postal department.

In the financial year 2021-2022, about 12.25 lakh savings accounts were opened in Tiruchy Postal Region (TPR). With this, it has become the region with the highest number of savings accounts opened in the country last year, officials said. The TPR comprises about 3,507 post offices in 13 districts in central TN.

The second and third positions were secured by Kolkata Postal Region and South Bengal Postal Region respectively with the opening of 11 lakh and 9.5 lakh postal saving accounts.



Schemes like Selva Magal Semippu Account (SSA) - a savings scheme for girl children - are also recording significant growth in the region, with about 75 lakh accounts opened by July. The scheme offers 7.6 per cent interest per annum. An officer said, "In the last financial year, about 1.04 lakh SSA accounts were opened in the central region. In the current financial year (2022-23), till July, about 30,745 SSA accounts have been opened," an officer said.



Sources opined that the Tamil name given to the scheme played a crucial role in popularising it in the State. "The original name of the scheme is 'Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts'. However, in order to popularise it among the citizens, the postal department in the State replaced the name with Tamil words, resulting in its increased outreach," a source said.



Following the scheme's popularity, the department is set to envisage a similar strategy with the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), which is now termed 'Agavai 60, Anjal 20' in the State.



An officer, speaking about SCSS, said, "Citizens above 60 years of age, retired civilians between 55 and 60 years of age, retired defence employees above 50 years of age and below 60 years, can open this account. The postal department is offering about 7.4 per cent interest per annum to SCSS. Earlier, in TPR, we had conducted special camps from July 21 to August 18 and more than 50,000 accounts were opened then. We expect to open about 1 lakh senior citizen accounts in TPR this year."



According to sources, another initiative by India Post which is gaining popularity among the residents in the central TN region is the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS). In the financial year 2021-22, about 6.44 lakh transactions amounting to about Rs 169.84 crore were recorded in the region, which is one of the highest recorded in the country, sources said.



According to officials, any citizen with a bank account and Aadhaar linked to the same mobile number can benefit from the system. "With this system, banking transactions can be executed using thumb impressions and OTPs received on mobile phones," an official said.



Postmaster General of TPR A Govindarajan said," efforts are being taken to further increase the popularity of financial services offered by the postal department. "Our main aim is to ensure that financial services are accessible to all and our team is doing the best for it."

