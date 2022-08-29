Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin enters 5th year as DMK chief; visits Gopalapuram house to pay tribute to his father

On Sunday, Stalin met Saroja and her family at Gopalapuram as he came to know that they had arrived from the US.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin, who stepped into the fifth year as DMK president on Sunday, visited his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house and paid floral tribute to his portrait. Stalin took over DMK leadership after Karunanidhi’s death in 2018. 

Stalin paying floral tribute to
the portrait of M Karunanidhi | Express

At the Gopalapuram house, Stalin, who was accompanied by his sister Selvi; brother MK Tamilarasu; and wife Durga Stalin, met the descendants of Sarabeswara Iyyer from whom Kalaignar had bought the house in 1955.

They shared the memories of the wedding of Iyyer’s granddaughter Saroja, which Karunanidhi allowed to be held in the house even after he bought it. On Sunday, Stalin met Saroja and her family at Gopalapuram as he came to know that they had arrived from the US.

The CM said the house was a symbol of the relationship between his family and Sarabeswara’s.

Later, he tweeted an emotional note which said: “Home is the dream of many people. The joy we feel when we earn our dream home is immeasurable ...” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin M Karunanidhi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp