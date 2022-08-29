Stalin enters 5th year as DMK chief; visits Gopalapuram house to pay tribute to his father

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin, who stepped into the fifth year as DMK president on Sunday, visited his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house and paid floral tribute to his portrait. Stalin took over DMK leadership after Karunanidhi’s death in 2018.

Stalin paying floral tribute to

the portrait of M Karunanidhi | Express

At the Gopalapuram house, Stalin, who was accompanied by his sister Selvi; brother MK Tamilarasu; and wife Durga Stalin, met the descendants of Sarabeswara Iyyer from whom Kalaignar had bought the house in 1955.

They shared the memories of the wedding of Iyyer’s granddaughter Saroja, which Karunanidhi allowed to be held in the house even after he bought it. On Sunday, Stalin met Saroja and her family at Gopalapuram as he came to know that they had arrived from the US.

The CM said the house was a symbol of the relationship between his family and Sarabeswara’s.

Later, he tweeted an emotional note which said: “Home is the dream of many people. The joy we feel when we earn our dream home is immeasurable ...”

