Tamil Nadu: People above 80 may get higher old-age pension under new govt policy 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government may soon tweak the old-age pension scheme offered for senior citizens by introducing an age-based differential pension scheme for people in the 60-70, 70-80, and 80+ age groups.

According to the new Senior Citizen Policy, which is likely to be implemented this year, people in the 80+ age group may get the highest pension. Single elderly women who are widows, destitute or disabled may also get a higher pension.

Currently, all those who are above 60 years of age and fulfil the economic criteria stipulated by the government are eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 in the State. The draft policy, reviewed by Chief secretary Irai Anbu on Friday, also envisages an exclusive ‘Vigilance and Crimes Department for Senior Citizens’ wing under the Director General of Police.

V Sivakumar, director of Helpage India and one of the members of the policy drafting committee, said, “We pushed for age-wise pension. Those above 80 must get more as they are vulnerable to health issues.”

According to a study, 24 per cent of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu are under extreme poverty (Rs 38 per person per day), and the percentage of senior citizens who are below the poverty line is higher in urban areas (41 per cent) than in rural areas (32 per cent).

The study also reveals that women are most likely to fall below the poverty line than men, only 30 per cent of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu have applied for an old-age pension, and only 16 per cent are receiving the pension. The draft policy also suggests universal elderly cards for senior citizens to help them get benefits related to social entitlements, insurance and medical expenses, public transportation, and entry to recreational places.

Policy aims for comprehensive geriatric care at medical colleges, district hosps

Tamil Nadu, which has the second largest elderly population in India next to Kerala, has planned the policy to give its senior citizens timely access to food and nutrition, healthcare services, safety, protection and housing and an enabling environment and legal protection to help them live a healthy and dignified life.

The policy aims for comprehensive geriatric care in all medical colleges and district government hospitals. It stresses on the need for specialized centres for the elderly --- geriatric day care centre, mental health centres, palliative care centres, dementia care centres, rehabilitation centres for differently-abled elderly and naturopathy and yoga centre in rural and urban areas.

Based on Article 41 of the Indian Constitution, the policy reaffirms the commitment of the State to uphold the guiding principles of the 1999 National Policy for Senior Citizens, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and the United Nations Principles for Older Persons, 1991.

It also upholds the principles of the Madrid Plan of Action on Ageing, 2002, and the United Nations Declaration of “Decade of Healthy Ageing” (2021- 2030).

The policy also calls for implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, through tribunals so that elderly parents are not abandoned or neglected. Similarly, State must also endeavour to set up transit shelters for homeless senior citizens in all urban local bodies in partnership with the private sector.

Ensuring protection

The policy calls for implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, through tribunals so that elderly are not abandoned or neglected

