Tenth edition of Maritime search and rescue exercise concludes

The Indian Coast Guard conducts the National Maritime search and rescue exercise off the Chennai Coast on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tenth edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (Sarex) was organised in Chennai. The two-day exercise, which was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Saturday, concluded on Sunday. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) hosted the event in association with the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board. 

It has 52 participants from agencies like the ICG, the Navy, and the state police, and was attended by 24 delegates from 16 countries, including Australia, Maldives, Thailand, Indonesia and China. The exercise validated the practices and training to conduct Mass Rescue Operations in the 4.6 million sq km of the sea that falls under the ICG jurisdiction. 

VS Pathania, Director General of the ICG, told TNIE: “The exercise opened our perspective to different contingencies and technologies through which people can be rescued. We shared and also learned from the suggestions and expertise of delegates from other countries.”

An exercise involving two large-scale contingencies was carried out off the Chennai coast with the participation of over 500 personnel from ICG, the Navy, and the IAF. For simulation, a passenger vessel with 500 people and an aircraft with 200 people were used. Notable aspects of the exercise include the use of a remote-controlled lifebuoy and ‘Jason cradle’ and ‘Scramble net’.

The cluster movements of 16 ICG ships, one Naval ship, six ICG aircraft, a Naval Advanced Light Helicopter, an IAF helicopter, passenger vessel Swarajdweep, a tug boat from Chennai Port Trust, and a boat from the customs offered a visual feast to spectators.

