Home States Tamil Nadu

Thattukadai: Not among equals

The New Indian Express' reporters on the spicy happenings across Tamil Nadu in the week that was.

Published: 29th August 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Sourav Ray

By Express News Service

Not among equals

Councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation were recently locked in an unusual gender-based debate. Sidestepping women councillors and their male counterparts were interrupting women when they were raising issues in their wards.

After having tolerated it for more than one-and-a-half hours, a woman ward councillor got up in a rage and urged the mayor to allow the women to speak. In no time other women councillors joined the chorus. Soon, the mayor asked a councillor who was interrupting the woman to sit down.

“Women are given 50 per cent reservation to contest in local bodies. Now the State government may have to give them reservation to allow them to speak and raise their ward-level issues in male-dominant councils,” quipped a reporter.

A VIP forever

When a former union minister recently reached Tiruchy International Airport, officials let him access the VIP lounge against the usual practice and protocol. Maybe they obliged since he is a seasoned politician and an ex-diplomat. When one of his relatives came with breakfast for him, officials denied him access, citing security restrictions.

They also informed the VIP that outside food was not permitted inside the lounge. When the officials were informed that he is diabetic and prefers homemade food, he was told they could consider permitting him to have it at the airport manager’s office. The VIP refused since he did not want to be “at the mercy of a manager”, and instead ate outside the terminal.

In flavour, not in spirit

The State-run Tasmac, which sells liquor in Tamil Nadu, is yet to standardise the billing process at its vast network of outlets. The DMK government had promised to plug in loopholes to stop tax leakages and has completed more than a year in office, but no bills are given to customers even at Tasmac elite outlets.

The outlets prefer cash or UPI transactions for obvious reasons. When a customer asked for tequila recently, an outlet at tony Anna Nagar in Chennai readily took out an expensive bottle of ‘Don Azus’, manufactured by a company called Mexica Teqilero.

The big-banner brand name printed on the bottle has an explanatory note, of course in small font size, ‘Alcoholic spirit drink with flavour of TEQUILA’. What’s more, the Mexican-sounding brand name and company are non-existent as per Google.

Social media never forgets

EV Velu, Minister of Highways, recently faced backlash on social media over his remarks that CM MK Stalin never opposed the Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project. When the erstwhile AIADMK government took steps to implement the project in a hurried manner without paying heed to the opposition of landowners, mostly farmers, DMK opposed the project tooth and nail.

Social media trolls summarily dug out old statements issued by Stalin to remind the minister of the party’s earlier stance against the project, leaving the party top brass red-faced.

(Contributed by Jose K Joseph, Thinakaran Rajamani, S Kumaresan. Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIP Tirunelveli Corporation gender-based debate DMK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp