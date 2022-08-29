Those attempting to break AIADMK will be taught a lesson by cadre: EPS

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Almost 15 months have passed by since the DMK-led government came to power yet the State has witnessed no remarkable developments so far, said former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting in Wireless Road on Sunday morning, Palaniswami said the State is being lauded for its progress because of the efforts of former CMs J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

He also lambasted the government’s plan to set up the Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen Monument’ at a cost of around Rs 80 crore. At a time when the government complains about insufficient funds, how can it afford to build such a monument, he asked.

Lashing out at O Paneerselvam without taking his name, the AIADMK leader said whoever tries to break the party would be taught a lesson by its cadre and added that such a person’s dream to destroy the party would never come true.

“The very people who claim to be Jayalalithaa’s followers led the mob that destroyed the party office. Now they wish to join hands with me.” When a leader who should be protecting the party is involved in disrespecting it, how could he be a good leader and how would a party member trust him, Palaniswami asked. “I rose from party cadre to a leader, and I would never disrespect the party like them,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, former Minister D Jayakumar, a strong supporter of Palaniswami, said on Sunday there was no challenge to the leadership of Palaniswami in the AIADMK owing to Usilampatti MLA P Ayyappan switching to the camp of Panneerselvam.

The former minister and an organising secretary of the party alleged OPS was luring party functionaries with money. He said VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinkaran, and OPS were using money to gather support.

