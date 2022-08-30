Home States Tamil Nadu

25 projects at Rs 105 crore begin at 18 TN temples

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched construction works at 18 key temples under the HR&CE Department at a cost of Rs 105 crore, through video conference from the secretariat.

Published: 30th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched construction works at 18 key temples under the HR&CE Department at a cost of Rs 105 crore, through video conference from the secretariat. Wedding halls, boarding places for devotees, Annadanam halls, ear-piercing mandapam, additional classrooms for colleges run by various temples, Odhuvar training schools, commercial complexes, etc, are among the 25 projects taken up. 

The 18 temples where works are going on include Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple (Rs 35 crore), Kallazhagar temple in Madurai (Rs 12.90 crore), Vadapalani Andavar temple (Rs 9.84 crore), Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore (Rs 3.65 crore), Parthasarathy Perumal temple (Rs 2.25 crore), Renganatha Perumal temple in Thiruneermalai (Rs 1.90 crore), Subramania Swami temple in Kundrathur (Rs 2.95 crore) and Nityakalyana Perumal temple (Rs 4.30 crore).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp