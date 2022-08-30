25 projects at Rs 105 crore begin at 18 TN temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched construction works at 18 key temples under the HR&CE Department at a cost of Rs 105 crore, through video conference from the secretariat. Wedding halls, boarding places for devotees, Annadanam halls, ear-piercing mandapam, additional classrooms for colleges run by various temples, Odhuvar training schools, commercial complexes, etc, are among the 25 projects taken up.

The 18 temples where works are going on include Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple (Rs 35 crore), Kallazhagar temple in Madurai (Rs 12.90 crore), Vadapalani Andavar temple (Rs 9.84 crore), Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore (Rs 3.65 crore), Parthasarathy Perumal temple (Rs 2.25 crore), Renganatha Perumal temple in Thiruneermalai (Rs 1.90 crore), Subramania Swami temple in Kundrathur (Rs 2.95 crore) and Nityakalyana Perumal temple (Rs 4.30 crore).

