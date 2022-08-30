Home States Tamil Nadu

Begin PG admissions to govt colleges immediately: Bharathiar University students

However, university officials said they are waiting for other universities in the State to publish UG results. 

Published: 30th August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students who completed undergraduate (UG) courses in Bharathiar University-affiliated colleges have appealed to the higher education department to immediately start the admission process for postgraduate courses in government arts colleges. However, university officials said they are waiting for other universities in the State to publish UG results. 

G Sudha, a student, said, “Bharathiar University released its UG results two weeks ago. When I approached a government arts college in Coimbatore for PG admission, officers said they were yet to receive any direction from the department about PG admission. However, private arts and science colleges in Coimbatore are about to finish admissions and the classes are likely to begin from September,” she said. 

Speaking to TNIE, the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani said, “Before Covid-19, the PG admissions used to start 10 days after UG results were declared and classes would start in July. But this year, the directorate of collegiate education is yet to make announcements regarding the admissions.” Due to the delay, many students who would otherwise like to join government colleges may join private colleges and will have to spend big on tuition, he said. 

When contacted, Director of Collegiate Education (in charge) V Eswaramoorthy said, “As per the norm, we can only start PG admission process after all other State universities release their final semester results. Three more universities are yet to release results. We will send a letter asking for the dates by which the results will be published and then release the admission schedule.” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp