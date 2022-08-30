Begin PG admissions to govt colleges immediately: Bharathiar University students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students who completed undergraduate (UG) courses in Bharathiar University-affiliated colleges have appealed to the higher education department to immediately start the admission process for postgraduate courses in government arts colleges. However, university officials said they are waiting for other universities in the State to publish UG results.

G Sudha, a student, said, “Bharathiar University released its UG results two weeks ago. When I approached a government arts college in Coimbatore for PG admission, officers said they were yet to receive any direction from the department about PG admission. However, private arts and science colleges in Coimbatore are about to finish admissions and the classes are likely to begin from September,” she said.

Speaking to TNIE, the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani said, “Before Covid-19, the PG admissions used to start 10 days after UG results were declared and classes would start in July. But this year, the directorate of collegiate education is yet to make announcements regarding the admissions.” Due to the delay, many students who would otherwise like to join government colleges may join private colleges and will have to spend big on tuition, he said.

When contacted, Director of Collegiate Education (in charge) V Eswaramoorthy said, “As per the norm, we can only start PG admission process after all other State universities release their final semester results. Three more universities are yet to release results. We will send a letter asking for the dates by which the results will be published and then release the admission schedule.” he said.

COIMBATORE: Students who completed undergraduate (UG) courses in Bharathiar University-affiliated colleges have appealed to the higher education department to immediately start the admission process for postgraduate courses in government arts colleges. However, university officials said they are waiting for other universities in the State to publish UG results. G Sudha, a student, said, “Bharathiar University released its UG results two weeks ago. When I approached a government arts college in Coimbatore for PG admission, officers said they were yet to receive any direction from the department about PG admission. However, private arts and science colleges in Coimbatore are about to finish admissions and the classes are likely to begin from September,” she said. Speaking to TNIE, the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani said, “Before Covid-19, the PG admissions used to start 10 days after UG results were declared and classes would start in July. But this year, the directorate of collegiate education is yet to make announcements regarding the admissions.” Due to the delay, many students who would otherwise like to join government colleges may join private colleges and will have to spend big on tuition, he said. When contacted, Director of Collegiate Education (in charge) V Eswaramoorthy said, “As per the norm, we can only start PG admission process after all other State universities release their final semester results. Three more universities are yet to release results. We will send a letter asking for the dates by which the results will be published and then release the admission schedule.” he said.