CBI suggests spot photograph to curb NEET malpractices 

MADURAI: Pursuant to the directions of the Madurai Bench of Madras HC, the CBI filed a report on Monday suggesting measures to prevent malpractices in NEET. The report was submitted with regard to the bail petition filed last year by one of the key accused in the NEET impersonation case, U Rasheed from Kerala. He is suspected to be a broker or agent, who facilitated the impersonation of candidates during the examination held in 2019.

Though he was already released on statutory bail by the lower court, Justice M Nirmal Kumar had kept the bail petition pending by granting time to the CBI to come up with a proposal on steps to be taken to prevent similar malpractices in the examination in future.

According to the CBI report, manipulation of photographs by fraudsters could be prevented if spot photographs are taken at the time of filing application and the same could be stored in a database to be compared at the exam centres.

The agency also recommended techniques like fingerprint-based identification and iris matching, which could be collected while receiving applications and later compared at the exam centres.

Required training should be provided to counselling committee members and invigilators to scrutinise candidates’ documents, the CBI added. Other suggestions included increasing the number of examination centres and possible integration of the NEET exam-related database with that of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Perusing the report, Justice Nirmal Kumar reserved his orders.

