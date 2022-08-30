Home States Tamil Nadu

College students to be trained in English communication

The Chief Minister announced this while launching new initiatives under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, at a function in Chennai.

Published: 30th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with a student in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, announced that English Communication training will be provided to all government arts and science college students from the first semester itself under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. Communicating in English will be essential for connecting to the rest of the world, he said.

The Chief Minister announced this while launching new initiatives under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, at a function in Chennai. He pointed out that lack of skills to communicate in English has been a big impediment to progress for graduates. “Ability to speak in English is an inevitable skill. The Chief Minister also urged the parents not to impose their wishes on their children but should allow them to choose what they wish. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the website—www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in—titled Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform. Using this website, students can undergo psychometric tests and know information about free courses which provide domain special skill assessment modules to the students and help them understand their skill gap. 

“Foundation and Deep Skilling courses are offered to youth without charging any fee in the emerging/existing sectors,” the website said. It also provides detailed information on mandatory courses and subsidised courses for various disciplines.

CM visits girl recovering after facial surgery
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited Tania, a nine-year-old girl from Avadi, who underwent surgery last week for correcting her facial deformity, at a private hospital here. She is recuperating after the surgery. The Chief Minister told Tania that she need not worry about anything and very soon, she could go to school.

