DGP Sylendra Babu asks new SIs to make police dept proud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Newly recruited sub-inspectors (SI) should learn to make a living only with their monthly salaries, said Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 18th batch of cadets at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA) near Vandalur on Monday, he said the recruits should work in such a way as to make the police department proud.

A total of 927 SIs, including 261 women, graduated this year. Of the 927, 632 belong to the taluk division, 264 in the Armed Reserve police and 31 in the Tamil Nadu special police.

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulating the new SIs was played at the event.

“This is the first time that a total of 927 SIs are graduating simultaneously from the academy. Of these, 336 have already worked in various places, including the police department.

Only 591 are newly recruited,” the Chief Minister said. The DGP awarded medals to the SIs who performed well in various competitions held throughout their course.

