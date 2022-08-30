Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaya death: Panel for probe against Sasikala, Vijayabaskar, ex-chief secy

The State Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by CM MK Stalin, decided to take appropriate action based on the panel’s recommendations after getting legal opinion.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday revealed the Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, recommended initiation of an inquiry against her aide VK Sasikala, former health minister C Vijayabaskar, former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao, and others. 

Justice Arumughaswamy

The State Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by CM MK Stalin, decided to take appropriate action based on the panel’s recommendations after getting legal opinion. Once action is taken, the report will be tabled in Assembly with all details.

An official release said the panel had probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation on September 22, 2016, and the treatment provided till her death on December 5, 2016. The panel submitted its report to the CM on August 27 and the contents of the report were discussed at the meeting. 

The release also indicated an ordinance to ban online rummy and other online games would be promulgated soon. The Cabinet discussed the social impact of the games, and key aspects to be included in draft legislation banning them. 

The Cabinet discussed the report of the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission that probed the 2018 police firing in Thoothukudi. The panel, which submitted its report on May 18, recommended departmental action against 17 cops, including IPS officers, then Thoothukudi Collector, and three others officials. The Cabinet decided to table the report before Assembly after concerned departments take action, detailing action taken.

J Jayalalithaa
