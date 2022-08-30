Kallakurichi girl's death: Madras HC satisfied by CB-CID probe progress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing satisfaction in the current investigation into the death of a girl at a private school in Kallakurichi, the Madras High Court on Monday directed CB-CID to expedite the probe and file the final report. Justice N Sathish Kumar issued the direction in a petition filed by the girl’s father.

The judge lauded the State government for initiating certain measures, including increasing the number of mobile psychological counselling centres and pressing into service mobile health teams, to reach out to students and give them counselling to overcome any suicidal tendency among them.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted three reports in sealed covers before the court, including status reports by the special investigation team (SIT) and the School Education department.

According to the status report filed by SIT head DIG Praveen Kumar Abinapu, 56 people including children in conflict with law have been arrested in connection with the large scale arson at the school. The damage caused by the violent mob in the school premises was assessed to be Rs 3.45 crore by government and private agencies, the report said. As many as 59 Youtube links, seven Twitter links and 23 Facebook links were also either removed or blocked.

The commissioner of school education department K Nanthakumar, in the status report, stated that a number of mobile psychological teams has been increased to 17 and the team members are reaching out to schools and students to overcome suicidal tendencies. 800 mobile health teams have been visiting schools and assessing the physical health of children across the state, he added.

When R Sankarasubbu, counsel for the girl’s father, sought a copy of the review report filed by the Jipmer expert team, the judge refused to share it. The matter has been posted to September 27 for further hearing.

