Kallakurichi's Manalaru river in spate, but villagers still have to cross it

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: With the recent rains raising the water level in Manalaru River and its branch canals, nearly 10,000 people from several villages in Kalvarayan Hills, who have to cross the waterbodies for daily commute, are in a spot of bother. The people of Keezhthoradipattu and 15 nearby villages at Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district have been urging the government to build bridges connecting them with Vellimalai, where they go for everything.

"We have to walk through the river to reach Vellimalai. During the rainy season, the route will be blocked by flooding in the river. Even now we struggle as the flood level is high in the river due to the rain at Kalvarayan Hills for the past couple of days," said a resident of Keezhthoradipattu on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, nearly 150 students from villages including Karuvelampadi, Alathi, and Kodivanthurai at the Hills are studying in the Government Tribal Residential School in Nochimedu village. "We have to cross a canal to reach the school. Everyday during monsoon, we risk our lives to cross the canal, as the flood level will be high," said a student of the school.

Villagers added that residents of Mattapattu, Malaiarasampattu, Thumbarampattu, Arugampattu, and Sethur, too, are affected due to the lack of bridges. "In the last few years, nearly eight villagers have washed away in floods and died," said a source from Nochimedu.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior revenue department official from Kalvarayan Hills said a proposal was made to build a bridge across the river which was sent to NABARD to get funding. "Once the funds are allotted, work will start immediately," the official added.

