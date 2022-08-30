Miscreants damaging public park, gym equipment: Ariyalur residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A public park (Amma park) in Ariyalur, which is constituted of a Government-run gym at its premises, is turning out to be a tent for miscreants to consume liquor at night, residents alleged. According to them, miscreants have been using the premises improperly, and many of the facilities have incurred damage.

As a result, residents have expressed their fear to visit the park and gym. The park and the gym were constructed in Kurumanchavadi in Eruthukaranpatti Panchayat at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively in 2017. The park constitutes of a play area for children and the gym is stocked with state-of-the-art training equipment. It is said that the residents used to regularly visit the park.

However, miscreants, for the past several months, have been using the space to consume liquor at the premises of the park at night, sources said. Equipment, including decorative lights, have sustained damages, they added. Empty bottles were spotted lying at many spots inside the park.

Resident, in this regard, submitted several complaints with the Eruthukaranpatti Panchayat officials, urging them to prevent the miscreants from entering the park. No action, however, has been taken so far, they said. Speaking to TNIE, S Velumani, a resident of Kurumanchavadi, said, "More than 1,000 families reside in close proximity to the park. Many of us used to frequent the park regularly.

However, miscreants have been lately using the premises to consume liquor and causing public nuisance, especially during the late hours. This has resulted in us not bringing our children to the park." R Sankar, a social activist from Ariyalur, said, "Many of the facilities at the park and in the gym have incurred damage. Doors of the toilets, lights and water tanks have been broken.

The park is turning out to be a tent for anti-social activities. It is unsafe for the public and children to come here. The authorities should take action to prevent them from causing nuisance. Damaged equipment should be repaired as well. Proper lighting should be provided as well to ensure safety of the visitors." An official of the Ariyalur Rural Development said, "We have surveyed the damaged equipment here and sent a proposal to the State government. It will be fixed soon."

