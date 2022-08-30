Home States Tamil Nadu

Museum to exhibit Gandhi's third class train compartment

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | AFP)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The National Gandhi Museum at New Delhi will showcase a new exhibit -- a model of the third class train compartment in which Mahatma Gandhi used to travel across the country Talking to TNIE on the sidelines of a Gandhian seminar for college students held in Thanjavur on Monday, director of National Gandhi Museum and Library A Annamalai said the Railway Ministry has come forward to donate the compartment, which will be unveiled on October 2.

"The museum will celebrate the International Non-violence Day on October 2, jointly with the UN. The focus will be on how Gandhian institutions worked for world peace from the Inter Asian Relations conference attended by Mahatma Gandhi in 1947 to the present day. A photo exhibition on 'Non-violence and world peace' will be organised on the occasion.

An exhibition on Gandhi and railways will also be held," Annamalai said. When Gandhi reached Parangipettai railway station while travelling to Kumbakonam in 1921, he realised that the train he was planning to board was an express train, which did not stop at the station.

Later, after talking to station officials, he managed to travel in a freight train to Kumbakonam. Such interesting things about Gandhi and railways will be showcased in the proposed exhibition, Annamalai said. An exhibition titled "Remembering Gandhi as a lawyer" is on in Madurai till October 2.

So far, around 10,000 digital Gandhi study kit, released in the form of pen drive during the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, were sold. It is available at a cost of `250. Further, a set of 100 posters depicting Gandhi's life and works in photos is available in English and Tamil.

