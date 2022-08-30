Six TN fishers remanded for 14 days in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Six fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), were remanded in custody for 14 days till September 12 by a Sri Lankan court on Monday.

Condemning the arrest, several fishermen’s associations staged a one-day strike on Monday, bringing fish export activities to a standstill.

Speaking to the media, Jesuraj, leader of a fishermen association in Rameswaram, stated that the Union government should initiate steps for the release of those arrested and retrieve all the Indian boats that have been seized by the island nation’s navy over the years.

