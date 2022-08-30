Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to chair conference of state universities V-Cs

Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a conference of vice-chancellors of state universities at the Anna University on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a conference of vice-chancellors of state universities at the Anna University on Tuesday. The conference, organised for the first time by the DMK government, will see discussions on improvement in quality of education and research work in  various state universities.  

According to sources, vice-chancellors of Anna University, Bharathiar University, Dr MGR Medical University ,  Tamil Nadu Agricultural university and Tamil University will make present strategies for the way forward. 

Higher  education minister K Ponmudy and Stalin will address the V-Cs and apprise them about their expectations. The day-long programme will also see presentations on entrepreneurships and start-ups.

