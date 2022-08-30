Three years on, Palladam villagers await power connection

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 300 villagers from Avivozhi Nagar in Arumuthampalayam Panchayat in Palladam, are waiting for a power connection for more than three years.

Speaking to TNIE, Mujib Rahman (39), a resident, said, “Almost all residents are daily wage earners who moved out from near Noyyal river and Jamunai stream. Several hundred residents were relocated to Arivozhi Nagar in 2012-15. The land belonged to Animal Husbandry department and it was transferred to the Tamil Nadu Slum clearance board. The Board divided the land into minor units and each resident was given 1.5 cents to build houses. Though most of the families built the house and got power connection, around 200 families didn’t get power connection.”

Syed Ibrahim (45), “I live with my wife, daughter and son. Both the children are studying in a government school and I was forced to get power connections from neighbours. The neighbours are afraid this is an offence and severed the connection after two or three months. So, I sought the help of another neighbour for the next few months. But, this cannot be carried out for a longer period.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from TANGEDCO said, “The housing units are located on land belonging to both Animal husbandry department and poramboke land. So, we had to segregate the land holding and the houses. Besides, we have given power connection to houses in poramboke land after getting NOC from Tashildar and getting an undertaking letter from these residents in 2019. Around 400 residents got such connections at that time. We will seek NOC from revenue department to give power connection for the rest.”

An official from the district administration said, “We will conduct a survey of the area and submit report to the Revenue Department. Besides, a meeting with villagers will be conducted in a few days. Based on the outcome appropriate action will be taken on whether convert the land for patta or get an undertaking letter or offer NOC from the Revenue Department.”

