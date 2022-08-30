Home States Tamil Nadu

Three years on, Palladam villagers await power connection

Over 300 villagers from Avivozhi Nagar in Arumuthampalayam Panchayat in Palladam, are waiting for a power connection for more than three years.

Published: 30th August 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 300 villagers from Avivozhi Nagar in Arumuthampalayam Panchayat in Palladam, are waiting for a power connection for more than three years.

Speaking to TNIE, Mujib Rahman (39), a resident, said, “Almost all residents are daily wage earners who moved out from near Noyyal river and Jamunai stream. Several hundred residents were relocated to Arivozhi Nagar in 2012-15. The land belonged to Animal Husbandry department and it was transferred to the Tamil Nadu Slum clearance board. The Board divided the land into minor units and each resident was given 1.5 cents to build houses. Though most of the families built the house and got power connection, around 200 families didn’t get power connection.”

Syed Ibrahim (45), “I live with my wife, daughter and son. Both the children are studying in a government school and I was forced to get power connections from neighbours. The neighbours are afraid this is an offence and severed the connection after two or three months. So, I sought the help of another neighbour for the next few months. But, this cannot be carried out for a longer period.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from TANGEDCO said, “The housing units are located on land belonging to both Animal husbandry department and poramboke land. So, we had to segregate the land holding and the houses. Besides, we have given power connection to houses in poramboke land after getting NOC from Tashildar and getting an undertaking letter from these residents in 2019. Around 400 residents got such connections at that time. We will seek NOC from revenue department to give power connection for the rest.”

An official from the district administration said, “We will conduct a survey of the area and submit report to the Revenue Department. Besides, a meeting with villagers will be conducted in a few days. Based on the outcome appropriate action will be taken on whether convert the land for patta or get an undertaking letter or offer NOC from the Revenue Department.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palladam
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp