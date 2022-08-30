TN Guv RN Ravi honours 65 sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi conferred citations and shields on 65 eminent sportspersons from Tamil Nadu for their remarkable performance in Olympics, Paralympics, Chess Olympiad, Common Wealth Games and Khelo India Youth Games-2022.

In his presidential address, Ravi congratulated the winners who added pride for the State and Nation for their remarkable accomplishments. He hailed the unwavering commitment, hard work and dedication of their parents and coaches.

He further elaborated on how their achievements touch the life of every Indian by galvanising the youth into far more productive achievements, making every citizen proud, and strengthening their confidence to take up challenges without getting intimidated by the setbacks which are ultimately paving way for strong Nation Building. He applauded the greater participation of girls in sports, their achievements have given new energy to women’s empowerment.

Governor further urged that the sports persons work hard with continued focus on goals with utmost fitness and achieve great laurels and inspiration for current and future generations. During the programme, Padma awardees, Mariyappan Thangavelu, CA Bhavani Devi, Joshna Chinnappa, Chess Grand Masters, sports aspirants, coaches and others participated.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi conferred citations and shields on 65 eminent sportspersons from Tamil Nadu for their remarkable performance in Olympics, Paralympics, Chess Olympiad, Common Wealth Games and Khelo India Youth Games-2022. In his presidential address, Ravi congratulated the winners who added pride for the State and Nation for their remarkable accomplishments. He hailed the unwavering commitment, hard work and dedication of their parents and coaches. He further elaborated on how their achievements touch the life of every Indian by galvanising the youth into far more productive achievements, making every citizen proud, and strengthening their confidence to take up challenges without getting intimidated by the setbacks which are ultimately paving way for strong Nation Building. He applauded the greater participation of girls in sports, their achievements have given new energy to women’s empowerment. Governor further urged that the sports persons work hard with continued focus on goals with utmost fitness and achieve great laurels and inspiration for current and future generations. During the programme, Padma awardees, Mariyappan Thangavelu, CA Bhavani Devi, Joshna Chinnappa, Chess Grand Masters, sports aspirants, coaches and others participated.