TN youth gets Lakshadweep CUET centre, MP steps in

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Just a few hours after MP S Venkatesan and Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan took up the issue of a Madurai student being allotted CUET exam centre in Lakshadweep, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday permitted the student to take the test at the Anna University campus in Madurai. The exam is slated for Tuesday (August 30).

On Monday, the parliamentarian issued a statement saying S Yogeswar, a student from Madurai, who had applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), was allotted exam centre in the far-off island territory. Later, Venkatesan tweeted that authorities concerned should not create a situation in which students struggle more to reach the exam centre than to actually pass the exam. He also wrote a letter to Department of Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy seeking his intervention in the issue.

Meanwhile, TNIE brought the issue to the notice of CUTN V-C M Krishnan. “The NTA is responsible for allocating exam centres to students. However, I will contact the authorities in NTA and see what I can do,” the V-C told TNIE. Within a few hours, the student’s exam centre was shifted to the Anna University campus in Madurai.

New centre in Madurai

The NTA on Monday permitted the student to take the test at the Anna University campus in Madurai. The exam is slated for Tuesday (August 30)

MADURAI: Just a few hours after MP S Venkatesan and Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan took up the issue of a Madurai student being allotted CUET exam centre in Lakshadweep, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday permitted the student to take the test at the Anna University campus in Madurai. The exam is slated for Tuesday (August 30). On Monday, the parliamentarian issued a statement saying S Yogeswar, a student from Madurai, who had applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), was allotted exam centre in the far-off island territory. Later, Venkatesan tweeted that authorities concerned should not create a situation in which students struggle more to reach the exam centre than to actually pass the exam. He also wrote a letter to Department of Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy seeking his intervention in the issue. Meanwhile, TNIE brought the issue to the notice of CUTN V-C M Krishnan. “The NTA is responsible for allocating exam centres to students. However, I will contact the authorities in NTA and see what I can do,” the V-C told TNIE. Within a few hours, the student’s exam centre was shifted to the Anna University campus in Madurai. New centre in Madurai The NTA on Monday permitted the student to take the test at the Anna University campus in Madurai. The exam is slated for Tuesday (August 30)