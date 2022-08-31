Home States Tamil Nadu

1.85 lakh cusecs discharged from Mettur dam

Flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of Cauvery in Salem, Erode and Namakkal districts.

Published: 31st August 2022

ERODE: With inflow continuing to surge due to the heavy rain in Karnataka, the volume of water discharged from the Mettur Dam increased from 15,000 cusecs five days ago to 1.85 lakh cusecs on Tuesday night. Flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of Cauvery in Salem, Erode and Namakkal districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Madusoodanan, Assistant Executive Engineer(AE) of Mettur Dam said, “We are maintaining water level at full capacity of 120 feet, and all surplus inflow is released into the Cauvery river. As of Tuesday night, the water discharegd from the  dam is 1.85 lakh cusecs. People living on the banks of Cauvery are warned to be cautious and shift to safer locations”.

According to officials of the District Disaster Management, as of Tuesday 4 pm, over 396 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Bhavani, Modakurichi and Kodumudi. Though houses collapsed in some places, no casualties were reported. Also, devotees are prohibited from entering the river.

In Namakkal, officials from the District Disaster Management said  Cauvery water entered Pallipalayam town and Ammaani village in Kumarapalayam.

People from low-lying areas were rescued and are housed in schools and community halls. District Collector Shreya P Singh consulted the officials in Pallipalayam on Tuesday evening regarding the flood situation.

