Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathiar University hostel students say worms in food, hold protest

More than 100 students staying in the Periyar girls’ hostel of Bharathiar University staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that poor quality of food is being served to them in the hostel.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 100 students staying in the Periyar girls’ hostel of Bharathiar University staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that poor quality of food is being served to them in the hostel.
More than hundred of inmates of the hostel gathered near the entrance of the university and staged a sit-in protest, taking plates filled with food served to them in breakfast.

They alleged that a worm was found in their dinner on Monday night, a photograph of which they held up during the protest. “We are paying Rs 3,000 per month for food. Eleven hostels, including five girls’ hostels and six boys’ hostels are present in the campus.

Till April, food was cooked in all the hostels, but after that, food was prepared in one place and being served to all hostels. Following this, the quality of food was compromised. We having been complaining about this to the management for the last two months, but no action was taken,” said the students.

Following the students’ protest, Vadavalli Police reached the place and held negotiations with the students following which, they called off the protest.  When contacted, K Murugavel, Registrar of the university said, “As the Vice Chancellor and me were at CM’s meeting in Chennai, we were not available in the campus. This is the first time the students complained about this. We are ready to hear their grievance and sort out the issue. It will be decided after consulting with the students on Wednesday.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp