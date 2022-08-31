Bharathiar University hostel students say worms in food, hold protest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 100 students staying in the Periyar girls’ hostel of Bharathiar University staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that poor quality of food is being served to them in the hostel.

More than hundred of inmates of the hostel gathered near the entrance of the university and staged a sit-in protest, taking plates filled with food served to them in breakfast.

They alleged that a worm was found in their dinner on Monday night, a photograph of which they held up during the protest. “We are paying Rs 3,000 per month for food. Eleven hostels, including five girls’ hostels and six boys’ hostels are present in the campus.

Till April, food was cooked in all the hostels, but after that, food was prepared in one place and being served to all hostels. Following this, the quality of food was compromised. We having been complaining about this to the management for the last two months, but no action was taken,” said the students.

Following the students’ protest, Vadavalli Police reached the place and held negotiations with the students following which, they called off the protest. When contacted, K Murugavel, Registrar of the university said, “As the Vice Chancellor and me were at CM’s meeting in Chennai, we were not available in the campus. This is the first time the students complained about this. We are ready to hear their grievance and sort out the issue. It will be decided after consulting with the students on Wednesday.”

