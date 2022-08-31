Can't damage road to 'check' quality of blacktopping work: Tiruchy mayor tells CPM cadre

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A video clip of CPM functionaries chipping off a recently blacktopped road in the city went viral on social media, triggering a volley of comments. The clip, which alleged lack of quality in the work carried out at Ranjithapuram (Ward 48) in the city, led to a lot of people questioning how could party cadre be allowed to damage roads and how could the civic body remain silent.

Replying to the questions, mayor Mu Anbalagan said the corporation would certainly take action against the persons who damaged the road. "If they have any complaint about quality of the work, they can raise it with the corporation. Our team will conduct an assessment and take action against the contractor if he had failed to ensure quality.

If residents or party workers conduct 'quality inspection' by chipping off blacktopped roads, it is a violation and we will certainly take action against them," he said. However, CPM's Ponmalai divisional secretary T Vijayendran said the video was filmed only to make people realise about the poor quality of the work. "We had filed a petition with the corporation commissioner about the substandard work carried out at Ranjithapuram.

But, officials did not conduct any inspection to assess the quality of the work. So, we decided to make a video," Vijayendran said. Meanwhile, corporation officials dismissed the allegation of poor quality in the blacktopping work.

"We had finished blacktopping of road in Ranjithapuram last week. It didn't face any damage and they cannot chip off the road to prove their claim. We have our team of engineers and experts to conduct such inspections. We will take action against these persons," an official said.

