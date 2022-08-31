Flooded roads: Coimbatore residents slam Corp

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCNC) has come in for sharp criticism from residents for its failure to prevent waterlogging in the city. A short spell of heavy rain on Monday evening reduced the roads to cess pools and residents voiced fears over what is in store during the North East monsoon.

The city boasts of development and infrastructure make over the last few years. But the age ago dproblem of water stagnation remains unaddressed. Coimbatore is the second largest and revenue-generating corporation in the State, after Chennai, but the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials are scratching their head unable to find a permanent solution.

With the civic body yet to address the water logging issues, activists and people came down heavily on the former stating that several projects have been undertaken without any real need under the Smart City mission, The city came to a standstill on Monday evening after a 30-minute shower wreaked havoc with subways and several houses inundated.

“The government and officials keep boasting about the Smart City Projects which are being carried out at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crores. But we still can’t call Coimbatore as a smart city as sewage flows on the road even if there is a drizzle,” said, M Siva, a resident of Selvapuram.

“No proper roads, no proper drainage, no traffic management, and yet the officials claim Coimbatore is a smart city. Where there are rains, Coimbatore turns from a smart city to the worst city. If the civic body doesn’t possess experts or can’t find a solution to the water logging problem in subways and railway underpasses, they could atleast approach the IIT Madras and request for their assistance in addressing the issue,” he added.

With Coimbatore being one of the largest and most advanced manufacturers of motor pumps in the country, the civic body must consider installing sensor-based advanced motor pumps at the subways, railway underpasses and other water logging roads across the city to suck out the water instead of deploying tanker trucks and other motor fitted mini trucks for the work during the floods, suggested S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhi park.

“The CCMC must come up with an innovative solution to address the issue permanently instead of spending crores on smart city projects unnecessarily,” Vivin said. CCMC Commissioner (in-charge) Dr M Sharmila said subways and roads were inundated after Valankulam lake had reached its full capacity and started overflowing. She added that the civic body has sent a proposal to the CMA for its approval to widen the channel from Valankulam to Sanganur Canal at an estimated cost of `9 crore to address the water logging issue permanently.

“We are waiting for AS (Administrative Sanction) and once the widening and desilting works are over, the inundation can be prevented. Also, a proposal was sent to the government a few years ago for constructing stormwater drains across the city at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore in order to avoid water logging problems which is still pending,” she revealed.

Pointing out that the current smart city projects were approved several years ago, Sharmila said the civic body will prioritise construction of drains and other rain-related works during the next phase of the Smart City Projects which is scheduled for the next year.

