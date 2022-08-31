Home States Tamil Nadu

I am ready to resign from party post, but is EPS?: OPS

Claiming that he is ready to resign from all party posts, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam asked if party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was willing to do the same.

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: Claiming that he is ready to resign from all party posts, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam asked if party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was willing to do the same. “If he agrees to resign, then we will both shed our titles and unitedly meet the cadre for strengthening the party. Let the cadre then choose who they want to lead AIADMK,” he said.

Addressing party cadre at his residence late at night on Monday, Panneerselvam said, “I had been working as the party coordinator for the past four years. But, I was insulted by Palaniswami during the general council meeting. On the pretext of arranging gatherings to welcome EPS, former minister CV Shanmugam created heavy traffic jams at seven places in Chennai on that day. Security guards had to drop me at the venue through an alternative route.”

“AIADMK is like my own house ... It is not Palaniswami’s ancestral property. When we faced our worst parliamentary election defeat in 2019, I had told the then ministers to resign and work among the people before gearing up for the Assembly elections. But, Palaniswami and his supporters paid heed to none of my suggestions,” Panneerselvam said. Over 200 AIADMK cadre took part in the meeting.

