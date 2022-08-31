Lower courts comply with directive, issue receipts for final police reports

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was informed by IG (South Zone) Asra Garg that nearly 64,027 final reports have been acknowledged by various subordinate courts in 10 districts in the South Zone. Of them, around 24,920 reports have been taken cognisance by the courts, while the remaining is under process, he added. The submission was made while filing a status report to an order passed by the court directing subordinate courts to promptly issue acknowledgment receipts to police when they submit final reports,

The order had been passed by Justice GR Swaminathan on June 21 after it was alleged by the IG that in many cases subordinate courts do not give acknowledgement receipts when police file final reports. The allegation was made when the judge was hearing a contempt petition filed by Prince Prabhu Doss of Virudhunagar.

IG Garg thanked the High Court saying that the order has enabled the police to get acknowledgments receipts for final reports in nearly 65,000 cases which were pending from 2011 to 2021. This included 142 murder cases, 420 rape and Pocso cases, 152 SC/ST Act cases, 1,240 NDPS Act cases, 1,050 sand theft cases, among others, Garg said, adding that the DIGs and Superintendents of Police concerned also played a huge role in making this possible.

Further, he stated that in 62% of the cases, CNR (Case Number Record) acknowledgment was given while in the remaining cases only manual acknowledgment was provided. Garg suggested that the CNR system should be followed by all courts.

Justice Swaminathan appreciated the IG’s efforts and directed the subordinate courts to provide CNR in all cases and to digitize manual acknowledgments given so far. The judge further added that Rule 25 of the Criminal Rules of Practice, 2019, should be strictly followed and there should not be any unnecessary delay in taking final reports on file.

