No proof of tender irregularities, EPS tells Madras HC

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged Rs 692 cr loss due to inflated estimates, relaying of good roads

Published: 31st August 2022 05:30 AM

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Madras High Court on Tuesday that the allegations of tender irregularities levelled by Arappor Iyakkam have been made without proof and was aimed at gaining cheap publicity.

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that a loss of Rs 692 crore was caused to the exchequer due to inflated estimates and relaying of roads already in good condition during 2019-21 in Thanjavur, Sivaganga and Coimbatore districts. EPS was holding the Highways portfolio during this period.

During arguments on the defamation petition filed by EPS against Arappor Iyakkam coordinator Jairam Venkatesh and joint coordinator Zahir Hussain before Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, his counsel SR Rajagopal submitted a committee finalized the tenders for laying roads and none of the participants raised any issue against the process.

He said awarding tenders for road works is part of the policy decision of the government and an NGO like Arappor Iyakkam has no locus standi to question such decisions. The NGO should have confirmed the truth of the allegations before circulating the messages on social media which have a vast following, he said, adding it has caused irreparable damage to his reputation. The defamation suit seeks `1.1 crore in damages from Arappor Iyakkam.

The counsel also sought the court to restrain the NGO from circulating baseless allegations. The judge posted the matter to September 1.

