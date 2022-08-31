Home States Tamil Nadu

SEP should focus on developing anganwadis in TN: TNCRW

“Most anganwadis in TN have poor infrastructure and toilet facilities. Moreover, many anganwadis functioned in rental buildings.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the State-level consultation on Tamil Nadu’s State Education Policy (SEP) held in Chennai on Tuesday, members of TN Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) urged the State government to develop anganwadis in villages. TNCRW convener P Stephen said free education, health care, and healthy food were critical for a child’s development. He suggested that experienced teachers, too, be appointed at anganwadis in the State.

“Most anganwadis in TN have poor infrastructure and toilet facilities. Moreover, many anganwadis functioned in rental buildings. As such, TN government should include development of anganwadis in the SEP,” he added. TNCRW west zone convener Chella Selvakumar said teachers were hesitating to impart sex education to students and demanded that this be addressed.

Another convener, C Nambi spoke about the importance of schools having spacious and well-ventilated classrooms and libraries; playgrounds with sufficient equipment; enough tables, chairs, and study halls; drinking water dispensers; and compound walls. “Poor infrastructure will demotivate children. So, the State government has to focus on infrastructure development in SEP,” he added.

Most TNCRW members opined that the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) must be improved and implemented in all village panchayats. During the consultation, they addressed seven points — early childhood and development; curriculum and pedagogy; teachers’ training and empowerment; infrastructure; child rights; higher education and education; and local governance.

Members of the high-level committee  for SEP recorded TNCRW’s suggestions.

Quality of education
TNCRW west zone convener Chella Selvakumar said BEd colleges should be run by TN government. If that wasn’t possible, it should at lease organise examinations to ensure quality of education provided to students

