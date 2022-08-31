Severed head tumbles out of TN police station, creates panic

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a bizarre incident, the severed head of an unidentified woman dumped at a shed on Villupuram town police station premises for nearly two years tumbled out of the closet on Monday night, with a visitor spotting it discarded among old vehicles.

Police sources said the head of the woman, who was allegedly murdered in 2020 in Villupuram, has been kept in the shed for the last two years. A statement from Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha on Tuesday said, “The head belongs to an unidentified person who was found dead in 2020 and was retained at the station for identification ever since.

The heavy rain over the past three days damaged the box in which the head was preserved and it tumbled out. Any rumour around it is not true and people don’t have to panic.” “In 2020, an indigent woman, between 35 and 40 years of age, was found dead near railway colony,” the policer officer told TNIE.

Head was brought to identify victim, says SP; experts doubt claim’s legality

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested and the case is under trial at Villupuram district court. A few weeks after the incident, the head was brought to the town station for identifying the deceased but the victim could not be traced. So the head was put in a box and kept in the warehouse as waste,” said SP Sreenatha.

The SP added the town police have decided to seek a court order to dispose of the head in a burial ground after following due procedures. It will be kept in the shed till then. According to sources, the head was kept in a thermocol box at the shed where discarded vehicles are usually dumped. The skin on the skull was intact. But it is still unclear as to why a severed head had to be retained at a station for over two years.

V Priyamvadha, professor of Criminology, Madras University, said, “The police have no provision to take a body to the station under any circumstances. The severed head of a woman being kept at a police station looks absurd. This should be investigated as a death or torture under police custody because the police is not forthcoming with why the body was taken to the police station.”

A retired senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Police have no work with the body. If the woman is unidentified, the police have to coordinate with SCRB to find a match with the missing person. As per statement from police, if the body has been in the police station for two years, why did the officers go to the extent of preserving it?”

