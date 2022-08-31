Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corp receives 84 petitions during special grievance session

The corporation held a special grievance session, 'Makkalai Thedi Managaratchi' (corporation reaching out to residents) at Palakkarai for residents of Ariyamangalam zone on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation held a special grievance session, 'Makkalai Thedi Managaratchi' (corporation reaching out to residents) at Palakkarai for residents of Ariyamangalam zone on Tuesday. The meeting was aimed at addressing grievances of residents in a fast-track manner. Mayor Mu Anbalagan and senior corporation officials attended the meeting and received petitions.

This is the second such meeting in the district, the first was held for Srirangam zone last month. The corporation received about 84 petitions and took immediate action on three of them. Sources said the corporation has allotted about 20 officials from Ariyamangalam zone for processing applications received at the session. "Our team will try its best to take action on most of the petitions on the same day.

But, in some cases, we might need time and action will be taken within a maximum of 15 days," an official said. Residents also submitted applications for water connections and building plans, among others. "Even if residents from other zones come for such a session, we will receive their petitions and transfer them to their respective zones.

But, we did not receive any application or petition from residents of other zones on Tuesday," an officer said. N Ramdas, a resident who came to the session, said, "It is very helpful for all residents as they will take action on complaints within a specific time frame. As the mayor and senior officials are attending the session, they can also take immediate action on various issues.

The corporation should continue this special grievance session on a regular basis." Some of the residents said special grievance sessions are helpful in clearing long-pending issues in a fast-track manner. Jyothi Lakshmi, another resident, said, "I came to the session with the hope that senior officials would take steps to allot pension for my mother.

We don't know why the administration is taking so much time to process old age pension. Since several senior officials are attending the session, we hope our petition gets transferred to the respective department for immediate action."

