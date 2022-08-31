Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy students' smart wheelchair for COPD patients earns laurels

The idea fetched them the Best Women-Led Entrepreneurship Idea Award at smartIDEAthon2022, a national-level competition organised recently by a private deemed university.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Disabilities Act wheelchair

Representational Image)

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Answering a questionnaire at a competition laid the foundation for two woman engineering students here to develop a smart wheelchair for people afflicted with mobility disabilities from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The idea fetched them the Best Women-Led Entrepreneurship Idea Award at smartIDEAthon2022, a national-level competition organised recently by a private deemed university. Students K Amirthalakshmi and X Carolin Mary pursuing final year in EEE at Saranathan Engineering College, Tiruchy said the idea for the smart wheelchair stemmed from a different competition where they were asked to answer a set of questions that aimed at solving the problems faced by people afflicted with COPD.

They said it helped them understand the problems faced by such people. According to reports, COPD is a chronic, inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. This leads to breathing difficulty, wheezing, and in specific cases, limits physical functions also.

Experts said mobility was the biggest problem for COPD patients as they could easily lose their balance. Mentioning their model to have focused on enabling people with such disabilities to live independently, Amirthlakshmi said, “It is developed in such a way that the chair can be operated using joystick mechanism and contains an inbuilt B-type oxygen cylinder.”

Now in the process of developing the prototype into a model with help from doctors dealing with such patients and online resources, Amirthlakshmi said the cost of their wheelchair would work out to under Rs 40,000 as against those available in the market at around Rs 70,000. Stating the chair battery to last for more than 10 hours on a single charge, Mary pointed out another additional feature their model provided with is the option to convert it into a bed when required.

While the duo believes necessary approval from the medical authorities concerned would facilitate better marketing of the product, Dr Kamal, an asthma and allergy specialist, said the students’ model would come of help to people with COPD as he mentioned there to be no such product available in the market yet. Their mentor and professor MV Suganyadevi said the model, which was 60% complete, would be moved for a patent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheelchair Tiruchy
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp