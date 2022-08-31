Home States Tamil Nadu

TNUHDB residents get ex gratia, allotment orders

A press release said, the CM distributed cheques of Rs 24,000 each on behalf of the TNUHDB.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin distributed Rs 20 lakh and temporary allotment orders to 84 families who will be vacated to reconstruct TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kolathur’s Raja Thottam. 

A press release said, the CM distributed cheques of Rs 24,000 each on behalf of the TNUHDB. The 84 tenements constructed on 280 square feet in 1974-75 are dilapidated. 

After demolition, the government is planning to construct a nine-storey building with 162 tenements at a cost of Rs 24.30 crore. The 84 families will be allotted houses in the new building, the release added.

