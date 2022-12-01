CBI must probe Ramnad drug bust case: EPS
SALEM: Alleging that drug peddlers have a free run in Tamil Nadu, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded that the state government transfer a recent drug bust case in Ramanathapuram to the CBI.
Addressing media at Edappadi, he said, “Cocaine worth Rs 336 crore was seized at Vedalai in Ramanathapuram on November 27, and a DMK councillor was involved. Can a low-profile cadre of the ruling party commit such a huge crime without the support of state-level leaders? The CBI must take over the case if the state does not transfer it, to ensure fair a probe.”
Responding to the CM’s charge that the previous regime destroyed the economy over the last 10 years, the AIADMK interim general secretary said, “ I can list the steps taken to improve the law and order situation.”
(With inputs from Chennai)