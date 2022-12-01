Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI must probe Ramnad drug bust case: EPS

Addressing media at Edappadi, he said, “Cocaine worth Rs 336 crore was seized at Vedalai in Ramanathapuram on November 27, and a DMK councillor was involved.

Published: 01st December 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Alleging that drug peddlers have a free run in Tamil Nadu, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded that the state government transfer a recent drug bust case in Ramanathapuram to the CBI.

Addressing media at Edappadi, he said, “Cocaine worth Rs 336 crore was seized at Vedalai in Ramanathapuram on November 27, and a DMK councillor was involved. Can a low-profile cadre of the ruling party commit such a huge crime without the support of state-level leaders? The CBI must take over the case if the state does not transfer it, to ensure fair a probe.”

Responding to the CM’s charge that the previous  regime destroyed the economy over the last 10 years, the AIADMK interim general secretary said, “ I can list the steps taken to improve the law and order situation.”

(With inputs from Chennai)

