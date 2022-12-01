Coast Guard gets boost with ALH Mk-III squadron

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen the Coast Guard’s abilities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron was commissioned by Director General VS Pathania here on Wednesday.

In a phased manner, a total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft had been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard. Four were positioned in Chennai. The 840 Squadron is commanded by Commandant Atul Agarwal and manned by 10 officers and 52 men. Since its induction, the squadron has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous missions.

The commissioning marks a leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, noted a release. The ALH Mk-III helicopters have been indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They feature state-of-the-art equipment including advanced radar, electro-optical sensors, shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, an automatic identification system, and a search-and-rescue homer, added the release.

These features will help the squadron undertake maritime reconnaissance, and conduct search and rescue at extended ranges whilst operating from ships, by day and night. The aircraft has the ability to switch from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying an ICU for the transfer of critically-ill patients.

Offensive & benign ops

The aircraft has the ability to switch from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit.

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen the Coast Guard’s abilities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron was commissioned by Director General VS Pathania here on Wednesday. In a phased manner, a total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft had been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard. Four were positioned in Chennai. The 840 Squadron is commanded by Commandant Atul Agarwal and manned by 10 officers and 52 men. Since its induction, the squadron has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous missions. The commissioning marks a leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, noted a release. The ALH Mk-III helicopters have been indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They feature state-of-the-art equipment including advanced radar, electro-optical sensors, shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, an automatic identification system, and a search-and-rescue homer, added the release. These features will help the squadron undertake maritime reconnaissance, and conduct search and rescue at extended ranges whilst operating from ships, by day and night. The aircraft has the ability to switch from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying an ICU for the transfer of critically-ill patients. Offensive & benign ops The aircraft has the ability to switch from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit.