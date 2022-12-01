Cyber crime: Rs 5.09L recovered

By Express News Service

MADURAI: City cyber crime police have recovered `5.09 lakh from a fraudster within just six days after the victim alerted them of the scam. The victim, Balasubramani (name changed), is a retired Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board official.

"He received a text message with a link last week claiming that he had to update his PAN card details through the link provided to avoid suspension of his bank account. Soon after he opened the link and updated the details, he received another text message that said Rs 5.34 lakh had been deducted from his account. Balasubramani realised he had been duped and immediately alerted the police.

Cybercrime personnel recovered Rs 5.09 lakh of the lost money on Monday," sources said. Police personnel said fraudsters are mostly targeting the elderly and retired persons. Cyber crimes can be reported through helpline number 1930.

