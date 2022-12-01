‘Frame service rules after taking staff suggestions:’ Muthusamy

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy recently said that suggestions and objections of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) employees should be taken into account while framing service rules.

The minister was responding to allegations that employees had not been consulted during the framing of the new draft service rules. The draft had been tabled during the authority meeting last week and sent for the approval of the government.

Former chief planner Krishna Kumar, who brought the issue to the fore, told The New Indian Express that it is not too late for the government to add opinions. “They could post the draft rules on the website inviting objections and suggestions from the stakeholders with a deadline,” he added.

Muthusamy said that he had authorised the officials to take the staff into confidence while framing the rules. This comes as the CMDA proposed to surrender more than 75 posts to the government, and is reorganising its staff structure based on the service rules. It is learnt that the entire staff pattern was being restructured by merger, surrender and creation of certain posts.

Justifying the surrendering of the posts, he said that planning assistant, earlier sub-divided into four categories, was merged and sub-divided into two. “The posts surrendered include telephone operators, which is not required,” the minister said. He also said that if any employee is impacted due to the service rules, he would inform the officials.

However, the employees alleged they have been unhappy with higher-ups as the official hierarchy had been ignored. Undue importance had been given to consultants and advisors during projects, they had charged, adding that even the usual promotions are being denied. “I have already sent out instructions to the officials on not delaying promotions. We should not spoil the opportunity due to them,” said the minister.

Similarly, the enforcement cell is managed by only four planners averaging 55 years and involves a lot of travelling. This is despite the staff requirement being 400. When asked, the minister said he would initiate action on complaints if any action was done intentionally.

It is learnt that CMDA sought 400 posts to be filled in the enforcement wing after Madras HC asked it to act against unauthorised buildings. “Posting people 50 years and above without providing basic amenities, is unfair and needs to be investigated,” said Krishna Kumar.

