Interim injunction against illegal brick kiln activities in Thoothukudi

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim injunction against illegal brick kiln activities in the Thoothukudi district.

Published: 01st December 2022 02:26 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim injunction against illegal brick kiln activities in the Thoothukudi district. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad further directed the authorities concerned to initiate action against brick kilns that are functioning without a valid license in the district.

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, who alleged that some brick kiln owners who have Patta lands near the Thamirabarani river bed are illegally excavating river sand for making bricks. If this is not stopped, the river would flood and inundate nearby villages during the rainy season leading to loss of life and property, he added.

Further stating that the license of most of the brick kilns has lapsed and has not been renewed for nearly a decade, he furnished a list of such brick kilns' names. The failure of the brick kiln owners in paying the registration fees to the government under the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules has also caused loss to the exchequer, he added and sought action against them. The case was adjourned for a month.

