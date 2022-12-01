Kallakurichi school gets nod to reopen for classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the private school in Kallakurichi, which witnessed arson and loot in July in the wake of a Class 12 girl’s death, to reopen for classes 9-12 from December 5.

Justice Suresh Kumar passed the orders after the Tamil Nadu government and CB-CID gave their consent for the reopening. The judge said the permission was given considering the interests of students appearing for public exams.

Further orders would be passed to allow other classes after observing the situation for a month. The judge directed the school management to keep blocks of A, C and D on the premises sealed for investigation.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the court that the investigation was almost complete and the charge sheet would be filed in three months. The school was closed on July 13. The school’s counsel submitted that student strength declined from 3,500 to 1,500 due to the prolonged closure.

