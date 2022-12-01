Home States Tamil Nadu

Pharmacist stops painkiller supply, youth beat him up

An official from the drug control department (Tiruppur) said, "We regularly inspect pharmacies and issue show-cause notices to those who violate norms.

CCTV footage that showed the youths who assaulted a pharmacist for refusing to sell painkillers.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested two youths who assaulted a pharmacist for refusing to sell painkillers. Inquiries revealed that the two youths had been buying the painkillers from him for a long time and selling them for a huge price.

According to police, Manoj Kumar (27) and Bipin (23) of Ram Nagar in the city used to buy painkillers from a pharmacy in SV Colony regularly, but the pharmacist refused on Tuesday. This angered the youths and they beat him up. The pharmacist lodged a complaint with Tiruppur North Police and the two were arrested.

Alarmed by the widespread use of painkillers among youngsters, a joint team of police personnel and officials from the drug control department conducted a campaign for pharmacists in Samundipuram, Kumar Nagar, Golden Nagar, Ram Nagar, PN Road, Kattampalayam on Wednesday morning. The pharmacists were warned not to sell painkillers or sedatives without a prescription.

An official from the drug control department (Tiruppur) said, “We regularly inspect pharmacies and issue show-cause notices to those who violate norms. The pharmacist who was beaten up used to procure a particular painkiller from Coimbatore, illegally, and sell each strip for Rs 250 to the youngsters. They in turn sold a tablet for Rs 250 to youngsters and migrant workers. After a period of time, the pharmacist couldn’t get the painkiller as a result, they began to threaten him. When he started to resist him, they attacked. We have sent a note to the Drug Control Department (Chennai) recommending cancellation of the licence of the pharmacy.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu Pharma Dealers Association (Tiruppur) president R Palanisamy said, “There are more than 823 pharmacies in Tiruppur district, and 420 pharmacies in the city. There are 30 kinds of painkillers under various categories. But some pharmacists sell them without a prescription, which is illegal. Every month, we organize a meeting for awareness related to safe drug use. But still, few are indulging in an illegal sale.”

Senthil (name changed), a pharmacist, said, “Some painkillers are used in post-operative care and are costly. These must be sold only on prescription from surgeons or physicians. But, some pharmacists sell them to individuals without prescription, who might use them as an intoxicant.”

