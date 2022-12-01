Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukkottai fishermen on strike against arrests by Lankan Navy

The 23 fishermen who put out to sea from Jegathapattinam were arrested early on Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Published: 01st December 2022

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Condemning the recent arrest of 23 fishermen here by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in foreign waters, around 400 members of the fishing community in Jegathapattinam have commenced an indefinite strike. They said they will not venture into the sea until the arrested fishermen and their boats are released.

The 23 fishermen who were put out to sea from Jegathapattinam were arrested early on Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Following this, other fishers of Jegathapattinam launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

CPM unit secretary Karu Ramanathan, whose party is jointly organising the strike, said, “Some months ago when Sri Lanka was reeling under an economic crisis, the public and several parties in TN sent them relief materials.

The country that is supposed to maintain friendship should not indulge in such acts.” We urge the state government to immediately convene a meeting with the centre to pressure Lanka into releasing the fishermen, he added.

