Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu amended law that allows Jallikattu; seeks to prevent cruelty on animals: State tells SC

Sibal’s contention was that since Jallikattu involved an ancient practice of breeding native bulls by the local communities it also served the cause of conservation of a Native breed of cattle.

Published: 01st December 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Tamil Nadu (Amendment Act) 2017 which allows the continuation of bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races, Tamil Nadu on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the amendment was not a colourable piece of legislation as it seeks to prevent cruelty on animals. 

“They are saying it is a colourable legislation because it perpetuates cruelty. But there is a presumption. The new regime seeks to prevent it. If it seeks to prevent it, it cannot be a colourable exercise of power,” Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for the Tamil Nadu government told the constitution bench led by Justice KM Joseph. 

Referring to the rules by which safeguards have been embedded, he said the basic rules of Jallikattu do not permit the bull to be tamed/restrained by using any instruments like sticks, ropes or knives and do not permit the participants to hold any other part of the bull except the hump.

“Changes that have been introduced by way of rules, Only one person approaches the bull. Participants are not allowed to touch the bull. It is 'participants and bulls' and not 'participant and bull' because there are several participants and several bulls,” he added.

ALSO READ | Ultimate question perhaps is whether 'jallikattu' can be allowed in any form: Supreme Court

It was also Sibal’s contention that since Jallikattu involved an ancient practice of breeding native bulls by the local communities it also served the cause of conservation of a Native breed of cattle. Laying emphasis on the fact that the protection of the native breed of bulls is a policy decision, Sibal said that the ban on Jallikattu between 2014 to 2016 had depleted the precious native germplasm. 

“It is to showcase the bull. its vigour. Its strength. To show that this is bull you should mate your cow with. What's wrong with that my lords? In 80% of the cases, there is no fear to the bull. They run away and nobody can touch them. Humans are instead afraid. There is no issue of lack of constitutionality, there is legislation in place, new rules have been put in place if they have a grievance they can move the appropriate court,” he also added. 

On agreeing to examine the basis for providing Presidential assent to the three state laws that allowed the sport, the five-judge bench also asked SG Tushar Mehta to apprise the bench whether the state had also placed rules governing the conduct of Jallikattu.

“I have seen the files presented before the President for assent. Every single aspect was submitted,” Mehta had submitted.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu Kapil Sibal Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp