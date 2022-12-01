Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu school headmistress absconding after forcing students to clean toilets

One of the six students developed fever after cleaning the rest room, as he was reportedly bitten by mosquitoes during the task he was forced to do on November 21.

toilet

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

ERODE: The headmistress of a government school in Perundurai near here has been suspended for making students clean the toilets of the institution, police said on Thursday.

His mother took the matter up with the Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni who directed the Education Department to take action in this regard.

Following this, an enquiry was held.

It revealed that the six were told to clean the two toilets, one used by teachers and the other by students.

Later, the Education Department ordered the headmistress to appear before it, but she reportedly absconded.

Meanwhile, the mother of another student lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has registered.

A search is on for the absconding school head, the police added.

