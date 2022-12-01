Wife, son held for man's murder

By Express News Service

THENI: A 29-year-old man and his mother from G. Usilampatti were arrested on Wednesday for murdering his 54-year-old father. On November 22, the deceased, Muniyandi, came home in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with his son Kalidas, who is employed at a private company in Chennai and was home for holidays.



Sources said Kalidas and his mother Murugeshwari (48) used to quarrel often with Muniyandi regarding his boozing habit. "However, last week, the quarrel escalated and Muniyandi slapped Kalidas. In retaliation, Kalidas pushed his father down and the latter succumbed to his head injuries on the spot. Kalidas and Murugeshwari shifted the body to a nearby road and began to scream that some outsiders killed Muniyandi," they added.



Kandamanur police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. When they did not find any proof of outsiders' involvement, the police decided to grill the mother-son duo. Reportedly, they confessed to the crime and were subsequently arrested. Muniyandi is also survived by two daughters, who reside in other districts with their husbands.

